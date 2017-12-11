Abu Dhabi Racing 24H Dubai Livery Revealed

Abu Dhabi Racing has revealed the livery for its #3 Mercedes AMG GT3 for the 2018 24 Hours of Dubai in January, posting images on its twitter page.

The Abu Dhabi Racing team, which will again run with Black Falcon, will be gunning for its third 24H Dubai win next year after it took overall victories in the race in 2012 and 2013 with Mercedes SLS AMG GT3s.

The car will be driven by the quartet of Khaled Al Qubaisi, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Luca Stolz and Manuel Metzger.

Black Falcon will also run a second AMG GT3 in the race’s A6 PRO class, for Abdulaziz Al Faisal, Hubert Haupt, Yelmer Buurman and Gabriele Piana.

The provisional entry list for the 2018 Dubai 24 Hours already features 26 A6 entries. You can take a look at who’s set to travel to the Middle East for the annual twice-around-the-clock race at the Dubai Autodrome HERE.