Six Drivers Linked With 2018 Rebellion WEC Effort

Swiss-flagged FIA WEC team Rebellion Racing is in the process of gathering a high quality driver line-up for its 2018/19 FIA WEC programme according to top French magazine Auto Hebdo.

Auto Hebdo lists six drivers. Team regulars Bruno Senna and Mathias Beche together with potential team returnee and 2016 FIA WEC Drivers Champion Neel Jani are being heavily linked to the team’s ‘Super Season’ programme in addition to the team’s Petit Le Mans star and 2016 LMP2 Drivers Champion Gustavo Menezes.

Outside of the team’s past and present driver roster, Porsche LMP1 driver, multiple Le Mans winner and ex-WEC World Champion Andre Lotterer and Jackie Chan DC Racing Le Mans LMP2 winner Thomas Laurent are also in line. Tellingly all six men are either Gold or Platinum rated, the seemingly well-sourced story is pointing firmly to confirmation of an LMP1 programme.

DSC sources in the driver market point to only some of the named drivers already being formally on board, Bruno Senna and Neel Jani seemingly already contracted to the team for 2018/19.

Confirmation of the team’s plans is most likely to come on Wednesday with the team’s end of year party and sponsor event in Switzerland but the cat may already be out of the bag after the Auto Hebdo story was retweeted by a senior member of Rebellion management – that retweet now hidden or removed!

If the expected announcement of a two car LMP1 effort comes to pass it will see the current number of declared 2018/19 LMP1 entrants rise to nine after confirmation of Toyota Gazoo Racing (x2), SMP Racing (x 2), TRS Racing Manor, DragonSpeed and ByKolles.