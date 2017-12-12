Ginetta Adds Arrive-And-Drive Option To GRDC

Ginetta has announced a new arrive-and-drive entry option for their novice series, the Ginetta Racing Drivers Club (GRDC). The scheme is designed to increase accessibility for new drivers looking for a fixed-cost route into motorsport.

A unique offering in the motorsport industry, Ginetta’s arrive-and-drive package will provide all the benefits of the British GT-supporting Ginetta Racing Drivers Club, including preparation for the ARDS licence test, track days with tuition prior to the start of the season and factory support at every race day.

Available at a fixed cost of £18,490 (+ VAT and insurance) with payment spread over the course of the racing season, the new-for-2018 package also includes transportation of the car to and from events and the repair of light wear back at their Leeds base.

The arrive-and-drive format allows drivers to use a Ginetta G40 Club car for the 2018 season, taking away the up-front cost of a new car purchase and minimising the time commitment and effort required from the driver during the course of the season. Upon completing their debut year of racing, they have the opportunity to purchase a car to support a graduation into the G40 Cup.

For 2018, the Ginetta Racing Drivers Club has been overhauled to increase its accessibility for first-time drivers. In light of feedback from graduates, the series has switched to a one-day format in order to take up as few diary pages as possible, with eight races spread across four events.

There will be a trio of pre-season training days featuring handling courses and technical training with a Sprint Challenge included on the third and final day.