Optimum To Field Audi In 24H Dubai

Optimum Motorsport is set to compete at next January’s 24 Hours of Dubai in the A6 Pro class with an Audi R8 LMS. This, in addition to its Ginetta G55 GT4 for the SP3 GT4 class.

Ollie Wilkinson and Bradley Ellis team up once again following on from their impressive debut with the car in the GT Open finale in Barcelona, with Audi stalwart Christopher Haase in the third seat.

“We ran the Audi last year and looked set for a great result but in the end had to be content with P4,” said team principal Shaun Goff. “With Ollie, Bradley and Christopher we have a mix of experience. It’s only Ollie’s second GT3 event, so we need to build up slowly and put in clean laps in practice to help bring the best out his undoubted potential.

“Bradley, we know him well – he’s a known quantity and he’ll be on the pace. We also know we can count on the experience and speed of Christopher in what will be his second start for us. He’ll certainly be crucial in helping us deliver the result we’re aiming for.”