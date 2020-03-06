Black Falcon Confirms GT World Challenge Europe Campaign

Black Falcon will field two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in all ten races (Sprint and Endurance) of the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe

One AMG GT3 will compete in the Pro Class, with the second in the Silver Cup class.

#4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Class: Pro – Abril/Engel/Stolz



The #4 will compete in all Endurance Cup races driven by Vincent Abril, Maro Engel and Luca Stolz.

Engel and Stolz will also race #4 in the Sprint Cup.

#5 Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Class: Silver Cup – Afanasiev/Assenheimer/Haupt & Hutchinson/tbd

In the Silver Cup class, Black Falcon will field two different driver combinations.

In the Endurance Cup races Sergei Afanasiev, Patrick Assenheimer and Hubert Haupt share the #5 Mercedes-AMG GT3 #5, with Assenheimer and Haupt being the reigning vice-champions in the Silver Cup classification of the Endurance Cup.

For the first time, Black Falcon also enters a Silver Cup car at all Sprint Cup races.

Scot Finlay Hutchinson and a yet to be decided teammate will take the wheel of the #5 AMG GT3 #5 for the Sprint races.

Sean Paul Breslin (Team Principal): “I am very pleased about the expansion of our GT World Challenge programme. Thanks to the strengthening of our partnership with AM Solutions we are even better situated than last year. At this point, I would like to thank them for the trust they have placed in us. As a team, we would like to demonstrate our competence in both disciplines, Sprint and Endurance, once again this season. With the necessary portion of racing luck we can once again fight for the championship in the disciplines and the overall standings and, for the first time, also challenge the overall standings in the Silver Cup. An exciting year with many challenges lies ahead of us, we are well prepared and are looking forward to the start of the season.”