Track-Club Enters British GT With McLaren GT4

Track-club has committed to a full-season British GT Championship programme with a brand new McLaren 570S GT4 for drivers Adam Balon and Adam Mackay. The news marks the team’s return to the British GT Championship after racing in it most recently in 2015 at the series’ round at Spa.

The Track-club team is a regular UK National series entrant, with multiple MSA Lotus Cup titles to its name. For this venture the team will utilise the talents of Balon, whose only previous British GT appearance came with the team in 2015 and co-driver Mackay – the reigning Lotus Cup Supersport champion – who will make his British GT debut this year.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to race with Adam in 2017,” Mackay said. “Adam and I competed against each other in Lotus Cup UK last season and alongside each other at the Creventic Silverstone 24 Hours in April, so we’ve built a strong and understanding relationship over the course of 2016.

“He’s a great team player and a fast learner so I think it’s going to be amazing. However, we will both be rookies at this level of competition and so I feel it is important to have a lot of respect for our competitors and the strength of the field.”

The team’s entry into the series means at least two 570S GT4s will take part in the 2017 British GT season after Tolman Motorsport confirmed it will enter a single 570S GT4 last year. In 2016 Black Bull Ecurie Ecosse campaigned the new car in its developmental season, winning two races at the tail end of the season.

This season’s British GT Championship gets underway at Oulton Park on April 15th-17th.