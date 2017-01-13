Panoz Returns To Racing With GT4 PWC Programe

Driver Ian James has revealed that Panoz will be returning to sportscar racing with a GT4 Avezzano in the Pirelli World Challenge GTS class for the 2017 season, headed by project manager Tom Milner.

The car is a new build, front-engined V8 which is a development of the Esperante.

“I’m pleased to announced I’m back with the Panoz organisation, and will be back with Tom Milner and Don Panoz with a GT4 this year,” James exclusively told Radio Le Mans during the 24 Hours of Dubai, where he’s driving the #250 Rotek Racing Porsche Cayman.

“It’s a new car, which has a history back to the Esperante but it’s specific for the road and the GT4. At the end of February we’ll start testing and we’ll start racing in March.”

Ian James will next be seen in action in two weekends time at Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24 Hours as part of the 3GT Racing Lexus GTD squad.