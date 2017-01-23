Team75 Bernhard Set For Two-Car GT Masters Effort

KÜS Team75 Bernhard is set for a full season ADAC GT Masters campaign in 2017 with a pair of Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, after a successful debut season in 2016 with a single entry.

The team has confirmed Michael Ammermüller and Mathieu Jaminet will combine to form one of its driver pairings for the year in the team’s #17 car.

“The ADAC GT Masters is booming. Some teams are moving to the ADAC GT Masters from the DTM or from other series, which is why I’m delighted to have two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs on the grid in 2017,” said Timo Bernhard, whose team took four wins last year and finished third in the title race.

“We’ve worked hard over the winter in order to be well placed. It will be tougher, but we’re going to go for it and fight for the title.”

Ammermüller’s CV boasts experience racing in the VLN, Porsche Super Cup and Nurburgring 24 Hours in recent years. His teammate Jaminet also raced in the Porsche Supercup last year and was recently promoted from Porsche Junior to become a Young Professional Driver for the marque.

“Lining up with two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs in the ADAC GT Masters 2017 is the next logical step for KÜS Team75 Bernhard,” added team manager Klaus Graff. “We have a perfect driver combo in Mathieu Jaminet and Michael Ammermüller.

“Michael has impressed us with his way of working and his professionalism. He has everything we expect from a racing driver. And Mathieu is a diamond in the rough from the Porsche Academy. His success in Porsche one-make cups prove that he’s the right choice.”

The 2017 ADAC GT Masters season is set to begin at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on the weekend of 28th – 30th April.

