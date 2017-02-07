Santos On The Norma M30 LMP3’s Upcoming Debut

Norbert Santos, the founder of Norma, recently revealed further details about his plans for the 2017 season. The M30 – LMP3 prototype will have its shakedown in a few days with Romain Dumas at its wheel . Its first race is then very likely to occur during the month of March, potentially in Sebring.

Below is a Q&A with Santos ahead of the 2017 season:

Norbert. It is now official: two Norma M30 will be entered by Oregon Team and M.Racing (Yvan Muller) in the ELMS this season. Are you satisfied ?

“Of course, it’s excellent news for Norma. More announcements are to follow. Also, I’d like to point out that we are the only non-Ligier manufacturer in the LMP3 category [of the ELMS]. It’s a great challenge [for us].”

TDS Racing will not be entering the LMP3 category [of the ELMS] this season. Why is this ?

“We won’t be seeing TDS Racing in the LMP3 category this year. The team signed two contracts over the winter and opted instead for the LMP2 category of the WEC. As soon as it was official, Xavier (Combet) and Jacques (Morello) contacted us to keep us updated. We all agreed that TDS should not compete in the LMP3 category this year.

“We are nonetheless continuing our collaboration and still working together on this project. We are actually preparing our future collaboration already.”

Are there other championships on the agenda of the M30?

“Absolutely. We’ll be taking part in the VdeV, the Michelin Le Mans Cup and later on, in the Asian Le Mans Series as well as other national and continental championships. With teams like Brooks Racing, DB Auto and DKR Engineering, believe me, we are quite ambitious. Our presence in the USA – in IMSA – for the first race in Sebring mid-March is also a given now.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes for months to prepare our arrival this season, and we would love to see the M30 compete very soon against the four other manufacturers, wherever possible.”

So when will we see the M30 in action for the first time?

“Our first cars are being assembled and the first one will be in the hands of Romain Dumas [for a shakedown] in a few days. Shots of the car will be revealed soon after. Mid-February, the Norma M30 will be headed to America so that we can prepare for IMSA competition.

“This won’t be the only car reaching the US, as four additional Norma M30s will cross the Atlantic. But before the M30 hits a race track, we still have 12 cars to deliver […]. We have been really moved by the recognition we received. This has given us momentum to work until the very last minute on the design of the M30.

“All I can say is that the whole Norma team, whose workforce has increased by almost 50% over the last six months, is gearing up for a successful launch of our LMP3.”

Will the M20 CN still have an important place in the Norma’s racing plans?

“More than ever! The results speak for themselves. We have had the best CN on the market for years. We produce several dozens of them every year.

“Our workshops are operating at full throttle at the moment. New markets have opened up to us. Four Norma M20s have been delivered in Florida this winter. And others are to follow elsewhere. We also have our loyal teams renewing their fleets.

“The M20 is still doing very well. We have planned ressources to improve its performance if/when necessary.”