Ex ByKolles LMP1 driver Simon Trummer is the latest man to be announced as a full season 2017 FIA WEC driver after Manor WEC revealed that he will join the team’s two car Oreca 07 Gibson effort.

Trummer took a total of three LMP1 Privateer class wins in two seasons with the ByKolles CLM AER effort , moving to the WEC full time after five seasons in GP3 and GP2.