Mystery ‘Extreme’ Lamborghini Huracan At Monza

Spotted by friend of DSC Fausto Mattei testing at Monza this morning, this extraordinary looking Lamborghini Huraçan is not one we have seen before.

The car comes replete with roof top air scoop and ‘shark’ fin as well as a prominent front air intake (on the bonnet panel) and additional aero elements rear of the doors on the sills and atop the rear wheel arches.

Indeed the bodywork both front and rear is entirely different both from the current Super Trofeo and GT3 versions of the car. It is running on Pirelli rubber and, we believe, may be being driven by Fabio Babini.

The key to the identity of the car seems to be the rear wing. It is neither a GT3, nor a GTE/ GTLM compliant rear wing. The car then could be either a test mule or, more likely, an extreme track car in the vein of the Ferrari FXX, the Aston Martin Vulcan and the McLaren P1 GTR. Odd then perhaps that the car is based on the Huraçan rather than the Aventador, though the availability of contemporary motorsport parts for the V10 engined machine may well be a deciding factor here.

One suggestion emerging is the this car is a mule for a potential ‘upper’ class for the Lamborghini user Trofeo in a future season, the car apparently aping some aspects of the styling refresh due for the Huracan in the near future.