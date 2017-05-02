Larbre Corvette Set to Feature Art-Car Livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

The Larbre Corvette C7.R will feature an Art-Car livery for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The livery, set to be revealed at the Le Mans Test Day on 4 June for the first time, is being designed by French street art/ pop artist Ramzi Adek.

A clue as to the style of the livery can be found in this picture posted on the Artist’s Facebook page.

The Larbre Corvette is set to be raced at Le Mans by Fernando Rees, Romain Brandela and Christian Phillipon with Brandela and Phillipon also entered in the car for the Monza ELMS round later this month.