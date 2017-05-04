Le Mans Race-Week Schedule Released

Lemans.org has released the full timetable for the 85th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which features for the first time, a pair of Road to Le Mans races.
As part of the announcement, the ACO has also revealed that 46 entries will take part in the Road To Le Mans this year, up from 42 in 2016.
Sunday June 11
14.30 to 19.00 Scrutineering
Monday June 12
10.00 to 18.00 Scrutineering
Tuesday June 13
10.30 to 10.45 Official drivers’ photo
17.00 to 18.30 Driver’s autograph session
Wednesday June 14
16.00 to 20.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Free Practice 1
20.30 to 21.30 Road To Le Mans Free Practice
22.00 to 00.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 1
Thursday June 14
10.30 to 11.15 Porsche Carrera Cup Free Practice 1
11.55 to 12.40 Porsche Carrera Cup Free Practice 2
13.30 to 13.50 Road To Le Mans Qualifying 1
14.05 to 14.25 Road To Le Mans Qualifying 2
15.30 to 16.30 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying
17.30 to 18.30 Road To Le Mans Race 1
19.00 to 21.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 2
22.00 to 00.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 3
Friday June 15
10.00 to 20.00 Public pit walk
17.30 to 20.00 Drivers parade
Saturday June 16
09.00 to 09.45 Le Mans 24 Hours Warm Up
10.15 to 11.00 Porsche Carrera Cup Race
11.30 to 12.30 Road To Le Mans Race 2
15.00 Start of the Le Mans 24 Hours
Sunday June 17
15:00 End of the Le Mans 24 Hours