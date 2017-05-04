Le Mans Race-Week Schedule Released

Lemans.org has released the full timetable for the 85th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which features for the first time, a pair of Road to Le Mans races.

As part of the announcement, the ACO has also revealed that 46 entries will take part in the Road To Le Mans this year, up from 42 in 2016.

Sunday June 11

14.30 to 19.00 Scrutineering

Monday June 12

10.00 to 18.00 Scrutineering

Tuesday June 13

10.30 to 10.45 Official drivers’ photo

17.00 to 18.30 Driver’s autograph session

Wednesday June 14

16.00 to 20.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Free Practice 1

20.30 to 21.30 Road To Le Mans Free Practice

22.00 to 00.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 1

Thursday June 14

10.30 to 11.15 Porsche Carrera Cup Free Practice 1

11.55 to 12.40 Porsche Carrera Cup Free Practice 2

13.30 to 13.50 Road To Le Mans Qualifying 1

14.05 to 14.25 Road To Le Mans Qualifying 2

15.30 to 16.30 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying

17.30 to 18.30 Road To Le Mans Race 1

19.00 to 21.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 2

22.00 to 00.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 3

Friday June 15

10.00 to 20.00 Public pit walk

17.30 to 20.00 Drivers parade

Saturday June 16

09.00 to 09.45 Le Mans 24 Hours Warm Up

10.15 to 11.00 Porsche Carrera Cup Race

11.30 to 12.30 Road To Le Mans Race 2

15.00 Start of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Sunday June 17

15:00 End of the Le Mans 24 Hours