    Le Mans Race-Week Schedule Released

    46 entries for Road To Le Mans

    Lemans.org has released the full timetable for the 85th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which features for the first time, a pair of Road to Le Mans races.

    As part of the announcement, the ACO has also revealed that 46 entries will take part in the Road To Le Mans this year, up from 42 in 2016.

    Sunday June 11
    14.30 to 19.00 Scrutineering

    Monday June 12
    10.00 to 18.00 Scrutineering

    Tuesday June 13
    10.30 to 10.45 Official drivers’ photo
    17.00 to 18.30 Driver’s autograph session

    Wednesday June 14
    16.00 to 20.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Free Practice 1
    20.30 to 21.30 Road To Le Mans Free Practice
    22.00 to 00.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 1

    Thursday June 14
    10.30 to 11.15 Porsche Carrera Cup Free Practice 1
    11.55 to 12.40 Porsche Carrera Cup Free Practice 2
    13.30 to 13.50 Road To Le Mans Qualifying 1
    14.05 to 14.25 Road To Le Mans Qualifying 2
    15.30 to 16.30 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying
    17.30 to 18.30 Road To Le Mans Race 1
    19.00 to 21.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 2
    22.00 to 00.00 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying 3

    Friday June 15
    10.00 to 20.00 Public pit walk
    17.30 to 20.00 Drivers parade

    Saturday June 16
    09.00 to 09.45 Le Mans 24 Hours Warm Up
    10.15 to 11.00 Porsche Carrera Cup Race
    11.30 to 12.30 Road To Le Mans Race 2
    15.00 Start of the Le Mans 24 Hours

    Sunday June 17
    15:00 End of the Le Mans 24 Hours

