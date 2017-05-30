Tockwith Motorsport To Carry Gulf Colours For Le Mans and Remainder of 2017

Gulf Oil International will have two cars carrying their iconic powder blue and orange colours at the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours as Tockwith Motorsport reveal their colours for the great race where they will join the Gulf Racing UK GTE Am Porsche 911 RSR as flag bearers for one of the sport’s most recognisable colour schemes on the 50th anniversary of its first appearance.

2016/17 Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 Champions Tockwith Motorsport moved up to LMP2 for the 2017 ELMS season with their Ligier LMP2 JS P217, the #34 car will now complete the ELMS season, and some additional FIA WEC appearances, in Gulf colours.

“This new agreement with Tockwith Motorsport will give an added dimension to our endurance motorsport programme throughout the 2017 season,” enthused Gulf Oil International Global Vice President of Marketing, Vicki Kipling. “2017 is a year of great significance to Gulf, as not only is it the 50th anniversary of Gulf’s first Le Mans, but also 50 years since our Blue and Orange colour scheme came into racing. Having two cars racing in Gulf colours at Le Mans – one in GTE Am and now a car in LMP2 is great news for the many Gulf guests coming to Le Mans, as well as Gulf enthusiasts everywhere.“

“It’s an extremely exciting development for TMS and we are delighted to be carrying the iconic blue and orange in the year when Gulf is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first ever participation at Le Mans,” explains TMS’ Simon Moore. “Like many, I grew up, watching and loving GT40s, 917s, Mirages and McLarens sporting Gulf colours and we hope to add our own small chapter to Gulf’s long racing history.”

Nigel Moore and Phil Hanson will continue in the Tockwith car for the full season, the full season pairing joined by ex F1 racer, and experienced LMP driver Karun Chandhok.