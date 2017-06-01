2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry Complete

The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours entry is complete after a hectic day or two of reshuffling for three teams.

ByKolles have now formally announced that Marco Bonanomi will replace James Rossiter, the Japan domiciled Brit required on duty at a Super GT test for Lexus during Le Mans race weekend.

“We deeply regret that James had to call off his participation at Le Mans just to attend a test in Japan“, says Boris Bermes, ByKolles director of racing operations. “We had to find a replacement on short notice. In Marco Bonanomi, we found a very fast and experienced LMP1 driver. Marco already was racing on the highest level at Le Mans as an Audi factory driver three times.

“During our test in Spa-Francorchamps last week, we were convinced by his unsurpassed qualities and we could make further progress with our car. We will be well positioned at Le Mans in regards to technic and drivers.”

Chip Ganassi Ford USA have confirmed that Tony Kanaan will replace Sebastien Bourdais in the #68 Ford GT after the fast Frenchman’s accident in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. Kanaan will be making his Le Mans 24 Hours debut.

And now confirmed is a revised line-up of Klaus Bachler, Stephane Lemeret and Khaled Al Qubaisi for the #88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR, Nick Yelloly disappearing from the entry.

That completes the 180 driver entry for the race – for now at least!

The full entry is available Here