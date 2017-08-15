Montoya & Cameron Confirmed At Penske For 2018 Acura DPi Programme

Team Penske has announced that IndyCar racer Juan Pablo Montoya and current Action Express Cadillac DPi driver Dane Cameron will race with it in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as part of its Acura DPi programme. This leaves just two full-time seats in Penske’s 2018 campaign with its pair of ORECA-based Acura ARX-05s, and two further seats for the endurance rounds of the series.

“We worked together with our partners at Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD) to bring together drivers that we believe will help develop our program and compete for race wins right out of the gate while also serving as great ambassadors for their brands,” said Roger Penske.

“Having Juan and Dane join our program brings together two drivers that have extensive sports car racing experience in the prototype class and have already won at the top levels of the sport. This represents a great beginning to our program for 2018.”

“I have really enjoyed working with Roger and Team Penske over the last four years,” added Montoya, who has an IndyCar Championship as well as Indy 500 and Rolex 24 wins on his CV and will test the ARX-05 ahead of next year.

“When Roger asked if I’d like to be part of starting this new sports car operation with Acura, it was an easy decision. I’ve always loved racing sports cars. It’s definitely a challenge and it’s going to be a lot of fun to develop a new car with Acura. I’m excited to start the testing of the ARX-05 next week. Team Penske started its winning tradition in sports cars and it’s going to be cool to be a part of a new chapter with the team.”

As well as his appearances racing in the American sportscar scene, the Columbian ex-F1 star also tested a Porsche 919 Hybrid back in 2015 at the WEC’s Bahrain Rookie Test (pictured above).

Meanwhile, Montoya’s teammate Cameron (below), has 12 wins across his career in Grand Am, the ALMS and IMSA series’, one of which came earlier this year with his current teammate Eric Curran at Mosport. He also won the 2015 IMSA GTD title with Turner Motorsports.

“Getting a chance to race for Team Penske is like a dream come true for a driver,” said Cameron. “To see all of the effort and resources that Acura Motorsports is putting into this new program to develop and win with the ARX-05, it’s really impressive. I’m so excited for the opportunity to become part of the team and work with a guy who has done all the things Juan has done.

“It’s going to be an awesome experience to add my name to the list of drivers that have driven for Team Penske. I’m looking forward to a busy off season and coming out of the gates strong at Daytona.”

The official unveiling of the ARX-05, which was teased earlier this month by Acura, is set to take place this Friday at the Monterey Car Week in California, ahead of its competitive debut at the 2018 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Photos courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography