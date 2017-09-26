Yvan Muller Racing Considering ELMS LMP2 Entry For 2018

Yvan Muller is considering various options for 2018 with his M Racing by YMR effort.

2017 has seen the team enter a trio of LMP3 cars, a single Ligier JSP3 in the Michelin Le Mans Cup and a pair of cars, one Ligier and a Norma M30, in the European Le Mans Series.

“Some might not involve Endurance Racing but Sprint Series” he said.

“I am reasonably content with how things went this season in the ELMS Series. Our team did a 1-2 at Monza and one of our cars is currently second in the Championship… quite positive overall.

“I am working on several projects for 2018 but I first want to make sure I can secure funding before I start making any announcements. Let’s just say that for now, our base case is another LMP3 season in the ELMS.

“I am also working on the opportunity of an LMP2 entry. Discussions are ongoing with various constructors, drivers and potential sponsors … we shall see”.