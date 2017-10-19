Di Resta Confirmed For Rolex 24 Drive With United

United Autosports has confirmed that Williams F1 reserve driver Paul di Resta will race in one of its Ligier JS P217s at the 2018 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, making both his IMSA and prototype debut.

Then Scotsman will drive with American racer Will Owen, who has campaigned the 2017 ELMS season with the team and two further un-confirmed drivers. This entry will be one of two Ligier JS P217s run by the team in the race, the other set to include Phil Hanson and newly crowned F3 champion Lando Norris behind the wheel.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Daytona and with United Autosports,” di Resta, who drove for Force India in F1 full time between 2010 and 2013, said. “I’ve never done a 24-hour race and never raced a prototype so it’s all new to me, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. Entering a 24-hour race is something I’ve looked at doing before and when Zak asked, I jumped at the opportunity.

“The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona is getting bigger every year, so it’s great to be part of it. I plan to do some testing ahead of the race to get integrated into the team and to get a shot at driving the car prior to heading to Daytona in January.”

Team manager Richard Dean added: “It will be great to have Paul racing with us at Daytona. He is fast and will bring a wealth of racing experience to the team. Paul is still having success as a driver and is always a winner in everything he does. Will Owen and Paul di Resta form a very strong line up and we are now very close to completing all the drivers for both cars.

“I’m very excited for United Autosports to return to Florida for the 24-hour race.”

The 56th running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona is set to take place on the 27th of January 2018.

Featured image courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography