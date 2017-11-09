2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE Tests At Sebring

Aston Martin Racing, fresh from a 50th win last weekend in Shanghai, are out in force at Sebring this week for a major endurance test with the new AMG V8 turbo-engined, Vantage GTE.

Some of the testing has been captured by the ‘Fans of the 12 Hours’ YouTube channel, though the new car is understood to set to debut not in North America but at the WEC Prologue at Paul Ricard before embarking on a full 2018/19 FIA WEC ‘Super Season’ with the AMR team.

The new GTE car is set meanwhile to be formally unveiled, alongside its brand new road car cousin, in central London after the Bahrain WEC season finale.

With BMW set to debut their new M8 GTE, plus revised AF Corse Ferraris and returning efforts from Ford and Porsche the WEC GTE Pro class looks set to be a barnstormer in 2018/19