Alonso Confirmed For Toyota LMP1 Drive?

Two time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso appears to be on the verge of signing a deal to compete in much of the 2018/19 ‘Super Season’ with Toyota Gazoo Racing, according to BBC Sport’s Formula One correspondent Andrew Benson.

This news comes after DSC revealed exclusively that Alonso visited Toyota for a seat-fitting, ahead of a potential appearance in the post-season Rookie Test at Bahrain – which will act as his LMP1 debut if it happens.

Benson states that “Toyota’s participation in the WEC next season has not been officially confirmed but sources say the company will continue. The team, which is based in Germany, already has a budget for 2018 and is developing its new car.” and that “Le Mans is agreed,” according to a source close to Toyota, adding that “The rest of the season is still being negotiated but it looks like he will do most of the races.”

The only known Formula One-FIA WEC clash for the upcoming season is with the 2018 6 Hours of Fuji and F1 US Grand Prix at CoTA.

Prior to the next WEC season, Alonso is set to compete at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona with United Autosports, to get his first taste of prototype racing.