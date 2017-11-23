ByKolles Complete Aragon Test : Dillmann, Liberati & Grenier Join Webb & Rossiter

ByKOLLES Racing has tested the Nismo-engined Enso CLM P1/01 again with an intensive three-day program at Motorland in Aragon. The test saw new development parts on the Enso CLM P1/01 installed in preparation of the 2018/19 WEC super season and the Le Mans 24 hours.

ByKolles regulars driver Oliver Webb and James Rossiter were joined at the test by Frenchman (and ex Signatech Alpine racer) Tom Dillmann (2016 World Series 3.5 V8 champion), Italian Edoardo Liberati (2016 GT Asia champion) and Canadian Mikael Grenier (2017 European Supertrofeo Lamborghini champion).

The team is set to test again in the second half of December.

“We are pleased with the progresses made on both reliability and performance” says Boris Bermes, ByKOLLES Director of Racing Operations. “All drivers did a solid job and our team is happy to attract such young and competitive drivers.”

With Toyota Gazoo Racing confirming a two car full season effort, plus the two Dallara BR1 AERs from SMP Racing, the BR1 Gibson from DragonSpeed and the single Ginetta confirmed from TRS/ Manor the current declared entry in the LMP1 class stands at seven cars, with several other prospects still to declare their intentions!