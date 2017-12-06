Twigg, D’Alberto & Baird To Take On Bathurst 12 Hour

2017 Australian GT Highlands 501 winners Max Twigg and Tony D’Alberto, and 2007 Bathurst 12 Hour winner Craig Baird have confirmed that they will enter the 2018 12 Hour, racing with Scott Taylor Motorsport in a Pro/Am class Mercedes AMG GT3.

This entry is set to be one part of the team’s multi-car effort in the race. Twigg, who competed at Bathurst in a BMW M6 GT3 with Chaz Mostert and Morgan Haber earlier this year, is delighted to be returning to the race.

“It’s an exciting combination and we’re really looking forward to the race,” he said.

“I’ve had a great year driving the AMG and it ended really well in New Zealand with a great result. It made sense that Tony and I would keep going and bringing Bairdo into the mix was the next step.

“Between the three of us we’ve got plenty of experience in the car and the race so we’re all excited about it.

“I’m already in the gym getting ready!”

Baird meanwhile, who won the race in 2007 and finished on the podium in 2012 and 2013 with Clearwater Racing, feels that this year’s line-up should be a force in the Pro/Am class.

“It’s easy to jump into a team with a group of people that you know and trust,” Baird said.

“Max has been a mate for a long time and I’ve had a long involvement with STM. It’s a great group of people.

“I know the combination of TD and Max inside-out so I think we’ll be in good shape.

“The event is growing every year and it’s going to be competitive regardless if you’re in an all-pro car or a Pro/Am entry.”

The 2018 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour will be held on 2-4 February.