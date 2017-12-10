Wolf Henzler Loses Porsche Factory Driver Status after a Decade of Success

Amidst the inevitable rush of news from Porsche Night of Champions yesterday it’s almost inevitable that one or two snippets are missed.

One such story though needs revisiting.

In amongst the melee of stories around the race programmes for the battalion of 2018 Porsche Factory drivers it was missed here until today that one name was missing.

Wolf Henzler, Porsche Cup winner in 2006, Porsche Supercup title winner in 2004 and a Porsche racer since 2000 was appointed as a Porsche Works Driver in 2008.

Since then he has taken multiple titles:

2008 – Winner ALMS GT2 – Flying Lizards

2010 – Winner Le Mans 24 Hours – GT2 – Felbermayr Proton

2010 – Winner Spa 24 Hours – Overall – BMS Scuderia Italia

2011 – Winner Rolex 24 at Daytona – GT – The Racers Group

2011 – Winner 25 Hours of Thunderhill – Overall – Team Mercer

2012 – 2nd Rolex 24 at Daytona – GT

2013 – Winner Petit Le Mans – GT – Falken Tire

2014 – Winner Petit Le Mans – GT – Falken Tire

2015 – 3rd – Nürburgring 24H

Wolf’s final year with the Porsche Factory squad was a relatively quiet one with appearances in multiple Championships.

He steps away from the Porsche Factory roster with honour after a decade of hard charging in the name of one of the most famous marques on the planet.

We’re sure he’ll still be in demand as a quiet, understated but still wickedly quick driver wherever and whatever the task.

For now though – thanks from all here for a long and classy factory-backed run

GG