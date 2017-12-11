Panoz/Green4U GT-EV Not Yet Confirmed For Le Mans 2018

The Panoz/Green4U GT-EV Garage 56 project is not yet a confirmed entry for the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours, DSC has learnt.

DSC reached out to Panoz/Green4U to find out the current status of the ambitious all-electric Le Mans project, as part of the DSC Editor’s look at the potential number of teams who could file entries for the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Panoz Green4U GT-EV, which has yet to make its public debut, was designed to run at Le Mans at around GTE pace. The car (above) features a tandem cockpit, a low-drag body and a swappable battery pack using hybrid battery technology.

Back at Le Mans this year when the car was launched, Panoz founder Don Panoz told DSC that the plan was to compete at Le Mans with the new all-electric car in 2018.

“We’re the candidate for Garage 56 next year, and as far as I know, the ACO doesn’t have any other candidates,” he said.

However, it appears that it’s not a fully confirmed project for next year yet, as a spokesperson for the project explained to DSC earlier today.

“While Don did say at the 2017 Le Mans race that we are a candidate for Garage 56 2018, that statement was more of a forward-thinking position reflecting his desire to prove the Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV concept on the race track and hopefully at endurance racing’s greatest venue.

“Don’s hope is to prove the GT-EV as a Garage 56 entry much like he did with the DeltaWing in 2012.



“But it’s very important to communicate that we have not officially been granted a future Garage 56 slot, whether 2018 or beyond.

“Discussions have been ongoing since our reveal last summer and we hope to have news to share soon, but it would be inaccurate and premature to say at this time that we’re a Garage 56 entrant.”

Should the GT-EV not be granted an entry at Le Mans in the future, Don Panoz believes that there are plenty of other places which it could run, as he explained back in June.

“We’re going to build it, and we’re going to race it,” he said. “There’s a lot of other races that would love to have this car in it. It won’t run for points, but they would love the attraction of an all-EV sportscar. It could run at the Nürburgring (24 Hours), Spa (24 Hours), Daytona (24 Hours), Sebring (14 Hours), wherever.”