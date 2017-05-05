Neveu On Peugeot Prospects

DSC’s global media monitor Matt Fernandez overheard an interesting interview of Gerard Neveu, CEO of the FIA WEC on Belgian national radio station RTBF.

Most interestingly Neveu was asked about the prospects of a Championship effort from Peugeot Sport:

“It is our wish to see them (Peugeot) return. Peugeot left five years ago after encountering problems which had nothing to do with sports. It was an unfair departure for a very competitive team. It is true that Peugeot is/are thinking very much about returning to endurance racing.

“The only thing we can say right now is that there are meetings held almost every week between Peugeot, the FIA, the ACO and the other LMP1 manufacturers. They [Peugeot] raised conditions which I believe were met.

“It is now up to Peugeot to take a decision but there is no doubt that they have a reason of being in endurance racing. They proved it in the past. It is a forward-looking manufacturer.”