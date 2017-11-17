Gibson Announces 2018 LMP1 Engine

Gibson Technology has today confirmed that it will build a new engine to compete in the LMP1 class of the FIA WEC from 2018 and that it has signed a contract with American team DragonSpeed as the first customer powering its recently confirmed Dallara BR1 LMP1 car.

The Gibson GL458 engine is a 4.5 litre development of the UK-based company’s highly successful ‘global’ LMP2 spec 4.2 litre V8 (pictured above) with design, development and production of the new engine taking place at Gibson’s Repton facility in Derbyshire, with the first engine being scheduled for delivery to DragonSpeed in late February.

“I am delighted to forge this alliance with Gibson Technology” said Elton Julian, DragonSpeed team owner.

“Having personally raced with their engines in the past and now winning our first LMP championship as a team owner with their power plant, I can’t think of a better partner for DragonSpeed’s next challenge. Reliability, support and the common desire to succeed make this the obvious choice for our programme”.

“Everyone at Gibson is thrilled that one of our most successful LMP2 engine customers has opted to remain with us to continue with this excellent partnership and we look forward to tackling the challenge of LMP1 together” said John Manchester, Gibson Technology’s Operations Director.

“Work has been underway for a while on the new LMP1 power unit and we will aim to ensure that we can deliver the required combination of power, fuel efficiency and good reliability from the moment the DragonSpeed Dallara Gibson goes on track.”

All LMP2 WEC, ELMS and Le Mans 24 Hour teams are currently powered by Gibson engines, with over 500,000kms covered so far with the GK428 engines.