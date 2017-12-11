SPS Automotive Performance Set To Join ELMS LMP2 Field

24H Series and International GT Open regular SPS Automotive Performance is set to compete in the 2018 European Le Mans Series LMP2 class with an ORECA 07 Gibson.

The German team, based in Affaltrach, posted a picture and video on its Facebook page featuring on-board footage from Paul Ricard of Lance David-Arnold piloting one of GRAFF’s ORECA 07s, which the team used to trial the car before making its purchase.

Included in the post is #ELMS, suggesting that the LMP2 programme is European, rather than a WEC or IMSA effort.

SPS’ ELMS entry adds to a fast growing list of LMP2 teams in the series, which is set to include many returning teams, the latest confirmed entrant being former World Series outfit AVF.

This would be SPS’ first foray into prototype racing, after competing in GT3 series in recent seasons with the Mercedes AMG SLS GT3 and more recently with the Mercedes AMG GT3.