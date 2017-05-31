Pre-Le Mans Testing Notes

There are just days to go before the 60 cars bound for the Le Mans 24 Hours gather for the Test Day on Sunday.Before then though there has been plenty of additional testing for many of the teams.

Algarve Pro tests low-drag Ligier

Algarve Pro tested last week at Motorland Aragon with Vincent Capillaire taking the images above and below.

That gives us the first opportunity to see the Le Mans-only low drag kit for the Ligier JS P217.

Bonanomi Tests With ByKolles

ByKolles meanwhile was one of a number of teams (including the Ford GT and Aston Martin Racing crews, to test at Spa last week in the sunshine.

Ex-Audi LMP1 racer and long-time LMP1 test driver Marco Bonanomi joined the team at the test alongside Dominik Kraihamer (who took this shot of Bonanomi at the wheel).

Toyota test at Spa, set-up error leads to Lopez shunt

The Toyota Gazoo Racing team tested at Spa too with all three TS050 Hybrid cars shaken down and then some wider testing on the second day.

That did not go altogether as planned though. One car suffered an accident that required repairs to front and rear bodywork after an error in set-up left Jose-Maria Lopez with car that did not behave as intended, leading to an accident that the Argentine driver emerged from entirely unharmed.