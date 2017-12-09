Le Mans 24 Hours Lap Length Shorter in 2018

The latest raft of safety construction at the Circuit de 24 Heures is complete – and it has left the world famous venue with a new and very marginally shorter lap length.

The new length of the circuit is 13.626 kilometres, three metres shorted than the distance raced in the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The latest modifications affect the last turn of the Porsche Curves before Karting with substantial modifications implemented at that point – as DSC reported some months ago.

A substantial run-off area has been created on a new embankment with 370 metres of FIA compliant perimeter fencing, 350 metres of safety guard rail and 590 tons of asphalt – the high grip coating designed to slow down cars that run off and/ or wide, plus the Tech-Pro barriers will be added in the Spring of 2018 before next year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

The work has allowed a redefinition of the edge of the track and that has seen the reduction in the lap length confirmed.

The revised corner will be used for the first time on Test Day on 3 June 2018.